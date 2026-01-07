MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 1,280 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

In the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, Ukraine’s losses amounted to up to 160 servicemen and 17 vehicles. In the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, the Kiev forces lost up to 190 servicemen, 2 armored vehicles, and 14 cars. In the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup South, the Ukrainian army lost over 190 servicemen, 7 combat armored vehicles and 14 cars.

Ukraine’s losses in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center over the past day amounted to more than 425 servicemen, a Leopard tank made in Germany, 9 combat armored vehicles and 11 cars. In the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup East, the Ukrainian army lost more than 270 military personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 4 combat armored vehicles, 13 cars, and in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup Dnepr, Ukraine’s losses amounted to up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, a combat armored vehicle, and 11 cars.

Russian forces destroy Buran MLRS launcher of Ukrainian troops for the first time

Russia’s battlegroup Center has destroyed a Buran multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) launcher of the Ukrainian armed forces for the first time in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian air defenses down HIMARS rocket, 106 UAVs of Ukraine’s forces over past day

Russian air defense systems shot down a HIMARS rocket and 106 fixed-wing UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian forces strike storage facilities of Ukraine’s long-range UAVs

Russian troops struck the sites of production, storage, pre-flight preparation, and launch of long-range UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' groupings inflicted damage on the sites of production, storage, pre-flight preparation, and launch of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and military equipment depots, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations in 140 districts," the ministry stated.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center strikes Azov special forces brigade

Servicemen of Russia’s Battlegroup Center struck personnel and equipment of the Azov special purpose brigade (banned in Russia, recognized as terrorist), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Units of the Battlegroup Center took up more advantageous lines and positions. Damage was inflicted on the personnel and equipment of three heavy mechanized, two mechanized, assault, airborne assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian armed forces, two marine brigades, and the Azov special purpose brigade," the ministry stated.