Non-European countries may participate in ensuring Ukraine's security — Paris declaration

PARIS, January 6. /TASS/. A multinational force for ensuring Ukraine’s security, formed on a voluntary basis, may include non-European countries, according to the declaration adopted after the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, in Ukraine and the US delegation also took place.

"Coordinated military planning has been conducted to prepare for reassurance measures in the air, at sea and on land and for the regeneration of the armed forces of Ukraine. We confirmed that these reassurance measures should be strictly implemented at Ukraine’s request once a credible cessation of hostilities has taken place. These elements will be European-led, with the involvement also of non-European members of the Coalition, and the proposed support of the US," the declaration states.