Trumps says Russia, China would have no fear of NATO without US

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. Russia and China would not be afraid of NATO without the United States, US President Donald Trump said.

"Russia and China have zero fear of NATO without the United States, and I doubt NATO would be there for us if we really needed them," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

According to the US leader, under his pressure, NATO countries have agreed to increase their defense spending up to 5% of the GDP, although "everyone said that couldn’t be done."

"Everyone is lucky that I rebuilt our military in my first term, and continue to do so. We will always be there for NATO, even if they won’t be there for us. The only nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT rebuilt U.S.A.," he trumpeted.