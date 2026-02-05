NATO says its Arctic Sentry operation unlikely to mean more assets are deployed in region

NEW YORK, February 6. /TASS/. The Arctic Sentry operation in Greenland will not likely envisage the deployment of significantly more military assets in the region, NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe (DSACEUR) Keith Blount said.

"If you were to count the number of airplanes, the amount of ships, the amount of submarines, it's not going to look like massive up-arrows," the British admiral told Newsweek in an interview. "I do not see it being a massive uptick," he added.

According to Blount, the operation would allow the North Atlantic Alliance’s military in the region to look "far more joined up, far more coherent, far more focused."

Earlier this week, Der Spiegel reported that NATO’s Allied Command Operations (ACO) in Europe had started planning for Arctic Sentry, an operation that was conceived early this year but the bloc was not sure for a while that the United States would support the launch of concrete planning. The breakthrough, sources in Brussels said, was made in a phone call between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump.