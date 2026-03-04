Kurdistan Democratic Party denies reports of offensive in Iran — TV channel

CAIRO, March 5. /TASS/. The Kurdistan Democratic Party has denied reports of a ground offensive in Iran.

"The Kurdistan Region will not be a party to the conflict in this war," the party said in a statement broadcast by the Rudaw TV channel.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed support for local efforts to de-escalate the conflict and opposed participation in it.

Later, Rudaw TV reported that the Society of Revolutionary Toilers of Iranian Kurdistan (also known as Komala) also denied the news of the offensive.

Earlier, Fox News reported, citing an unnamed US official, that thousands of Iraqi Kurds had launched a ground offensive against Iran.