Iran strikes IDF General Staff building three times — advisor to IRGC commander

CAIRO, March 4. /TASS/. Iran has shelled the building of the Israeli Defense Forces General Staff three times and also attacked one of the offices of Prime Minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu, an advisor to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic), Hamidreza Moghaddamfar, has stated.

"Over the past few days, Iran has struck the Israeli army’s General Staff building three times. Additionally, we attacked one of Netanyahu’s offices: as a result, several high-ranking officials from his chancellery were killed," the Iranian official stated, as quoted by the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera.