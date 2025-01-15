MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky continues the genocide of Ukrainians by bargaining with the West regarding the reduction of the mobilization age with the West, opposition Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexander Dubinsky said on his Telegram channel.

"Meanwhile, Zelensky continues to trade the lives of Ukrainians, like jokes from the Kvartal 95 comedy show," he said, referring to Zelensky’s previous career as a comedian, commenting on Zelensky’s words that "reducing the mobilization age would be impossible without providing vehicles for the army."

"That said, the issue [that Zelensky raises] is not the fact that it is unacceptable to eradicate the last generation of Ukrainian men, but what should come first - the money or the chairs," Dubinsky said, quoting an old Soviet movie.

The lawmaker called Zelensky "the greatest perpetrator of genocide against his own people."

Earlier, the lawmaker claimed that Zelensky is effectively implementing a new version of Nazi Germany’s General Plan Ost, doing all he could to reduce the population of Ukraine to 20 million people.

The issue of lowering the mobilization age to 18 years, as the West demands, has been increasingly frequently discussed in Ukraine lately. The Ukrainian authorities have already reduced the mobilization age once: before April, 2024, they reduced the lower threshold from 27 to 25 years. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces continue to experience a personnel shortage.