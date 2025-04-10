MELITOPOL, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian army struck two enterprises in the city of Dnepropetrovsk used by the Ukrainian military for repair and production purposes, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the commission for sovereignty, patriotic projects, and support for veterans of Russia’s Civic Chamber, told TASS.

"Geran UAVs targeted two sites in Dnepropetrovsk. The first was a municipal enterprise that served as a repair and production base. We destroyed equipment, warehouses with spare parts, and supplies for Ukrainian engineering units and sappers," he said.

According to Rogov, the second strike hit a large industrial facility used by the Ukrainian army to repair military equipment. "Since 2024, this site had been involved in military production and the repair of equipment, including work with armored steel. It was also used to service armored combat vehicles, M113 armored personnel carriers, and other military hardware. The strike destroyed key repair equipment. Ukraine is experiencing significant losses in its production capabilities," he added.

Rogov previously told TASS on April 5 that Russian forces had destroyed at least five light-engine aircraft at Dnepropetrovsk airport, which Kiev had refurbished for military use, including strikes on Russian territory.