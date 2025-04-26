FSB detains suspect in murder of Russian general Moskalik

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Operatives from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a suspect in the murder of Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, the FSB Public Relations Center said.

"Agent of Ukrainian special services Ignat Kuzin born in 1983 with a Ukrainian residence permit was detained who planted explosives in a Volkswagen Golf in the town of Balashikha in the Moscow Region, resulting in the death of Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, born in 1966," the press service said.