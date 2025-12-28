MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The West turns a blind eye to corruption scandals in Ukraine and maintains unchanged its plans to use Kiev as a "battering ram" against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on 2025 results.

"Of course, Brussels and other European capitals could not fail to notice Ukraine’s corruption scandals, even if these scandals did nothing to prevent them from using the Kiev regime as a battering ram against Russia. Therefore, in this particular case, the eyes of the West are wide shut, as the saying goes," the Russian minister stated.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported on their Telegram channels that they had exposed an organized criminal group consisting of members of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament).

"NABU and SAPO, as a result of an undercover operation, have exposed an organized criminal group that included current Ukrainian members of parliament," according to a message from one of the two agencies. "The investigation revealed that members of the group systematically received unlawful benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada."

Both agencies pledged to disclose later further details.

Verkhovna Rada MP Alexey Goncharenko (listed by Russia as a terrorist and extremist) reported earlier that NABU officers had entered the government quarter in Kiev, adding that "in the coming days, anti-corruption agencies may charge several deputies from the Servant of the People party suspected of receiving informal payments from a slush fund."

US President Donald Trump is scheduled for a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on December 28 in Palm Beach, Florida.