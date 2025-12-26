MINSK, December 26. /TASS/. The deployment of Russia’s Oreshnik missile system on Belarusian soil was a strategic move in response to provocative actions by Western adversaries, according to Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

"Over a year ago, tactical nuclear weapons were stationed on our territory, and they have recently been upgraded," Khrenin stated in an interview with a news channel. "The final step, carried out under the directives of our heads of state, was the deployment of the Oreshnik system on Belarusian land."

Minsk's actions came as a reaction to what it perceives as aggressive moves by its opponents. Addressing concerns about escalating tensions, Khrenin remarked, "Regarding their claims that they intend to confront us, only time will reveal how this will influence the broader situation. I believe that rational leaders - like the presidents of Russia and China - will step into the spotlight. These are individuals who understand very well that saber-rattling serves no constructive purpose and will only lead to negative outcomes."