‘Crucial’ power line repairs begin near Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant — IAEA

VIENNA, December 28. /TASS/. Repairs on a key power line near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have begun following a new agreement on a local ceasefire brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the agency’s press service wrote on X.

"Crucial power line repairs begin near Ukraine’s ZNPP following another IAEA-brokered local ceasefire," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

An IAEA expert team is overseeing the repairs, which are expected to last several days. The measures aim to prevent a nuclear incident during military conflict, the agency said.

Grossi also thanked both sides for agreeing to establish another temporary "window of silence" in order to restore power transmission between the ZNPP switchyards and the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant, strengthening nuclear safety.