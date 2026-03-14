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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

At least 13 US military personnel killed, 200 wounded in Middle East — WSJ

170 of the 200 wounded personnel have already returned to duty

NEW YORK, March 14. /TASS/. At least 13 US military personnel have been killed and another 200 wounded since the start of Operation Epic Fury against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source.

According to him, 170 of the 200 wounded personnel have already returned to duty.

Earlier, US Central Command reported that six American soldiers were killed during Iran’s retaliatory attack on a US base in Kuwait, and another soldier died from injuries sustained during the strike on a base in Saudi Arabia on March 1. On Friday, reports emerged that all six crew members of a US KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq had been killed.

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US-Israeli strikes on Iran
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