RDIF expands cooperation with Chinese partners through new agreements in Beijing

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) expanded cooperation with Chinese partners through new agreements signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing, RDIF chief and Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We continue to develop relations with partners from China. During Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing, RDIF expanded cooperation through new agreements," Dmitriev wrote on his Max social network channel.

Dmitriev said RDIF had reached an agreement with China Architecture Design & Research Group on cooperation in infrastructure and investment projects in Russia and China. In addition, RDIF, together with the China-SCO Demonstration Zone and the Russian-Chinese Guild of Commerce, plans to develop joint investment projects in SCO countries and support companies entering the Russian and Chinese markets.

"Together with the Wenchang International Aerospace City Administration and China Construction Eighth Engineering Division, we will support Russian-Chinese cooperation in civilian space infrastructure," Dmitriev added.