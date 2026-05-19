EU might lengthen Russia sanctions renewal period from six months to one year — media

BRUSSELS, May 19. /TASS/. In June, the European Council will discuss extending the renewal period for Russia sanctions to one year, switching from the six-month intervals it had been imposing since 2014, Politico Europe reported, citing sources.

"EU leaders are set to discuss extending the bloc's timeframe for reapproving sanctions against Russia from six months to a year when they convene in Brussels next month," the newspaper notes.

The EU’s first sanctions against Russia were imposed in the spring of 2014 following Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Since then, these sanctions have been renewed every six months and regularly extended. To date, the EU has adopted 20 packages of illegal restrictions against the Russian economy, bringing the total volume of sanctions against Russia to an all-time high.