MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President’s Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev has called upon the European Union to find a constructive voice speaking in support of peace.

"The EU needs to find its constructive voice for peace in the choir of warmongers," he wrote on the X social network.

The statement came in response to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (held the post from 2005 to 2021), who said that the European Union has failed to use its diplomatic potential in the situation around Ukraine. The remarks were made during a forum organized by German TV and radio broadcaster WDR.

She also said that during the last EU summit that she attended as the German chancellor, she urged to find formats for dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He idea was rejected back than, because other EU leaders said that there will be no common stance, Merkel added. In her words, diplomacy has always been the other side of the medal, even during the Cold War, and that both military deterrence and diplomacy are crucial.