Iran ready to hand over enriched uranium to Russia instead of US — Al Hadath

RABAT, May 18. /TASS/. Iran is ready to hand over its enriched uranium to Russia instead of the United States, according to Tehran’s updated draft conflict settlement agreement with Washington, quoted by the Al Hadath television.

The document, revised by Iran, says that the Islamic Republic is ready "to transfer the enriched uranium to Russia instead of the United States under certain conditions." However, these conditions were not specified in the TV report.

Also, according to the TV channel, the Iran side may give up its demand for compensation of damage caused by the conflict, but will seek "economic concessions" from Washington instead.

The report also says that Iran wants Oman and Pakistan to play a "significant role in any conflict that may arise around the Strait of Hormuz," and any potential agreement with the United States should be guaranteed by the international community.

Besides, according to Al Hadath, Tehran seeks to "separate the problem around its nuclear program from questions of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz" and will seek "a long-term suspension of its nuclear program instead of fully scrapping it.".