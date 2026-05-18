Iran to stand firm on its demands to US — president

TEHRAN, May 18. /TASS/. Iran has no intention of backing down from its demands made to the US with the aim of resolving the conflict, President Masoud Pezeshkian stated.

"We will not bow to any power and will not sacrifice our country’s dignity for the sake of anyone's convenience <...>. We are conducting negotiations with honor and do not intend to back down," the Iranian TV channel Al Alam quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Pakistan had presented the US with a revised Iranian proposal to end the conflict. For its part, the Iranian news agency Tasnim, citing a source, reported that Tehran’s new proposal includes 14 points, with the text focusing on an end to hostilities and confidence-building measures.