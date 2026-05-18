US ammunition stocks running low due to conflict with Iran — experts

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. The conflict with Iran is rapidly depleting US arsenals, retired Major General John Ferrari, who was responsible for analytical and assessment work at the Pentagon, told Canada’s CBC TV channel.

"We're running out of certain types of weapons for the type of war we like to fight. We're running out of the expensive, exquisite ones," Ferrari said. He did not specify which types of ammunition were running low, but he called the current situation in US arsenals "a strategic red flag."

"We’ve expended a lot of munitions. And that means the American people are less safe, whether it’s a conflict in the western Pacific with China or somewhere else in the world - the munitions are depleted," Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, told CBC.

Last week, the US State Department reported that Washington had postponed deliveries of certain types of ammunition to the Baltic states due to depleted American arsenals caused by the war with Iran.

The US has actively deployed interceptors and other missile systems during the current operation against Iran. According to reports in the American media and statements by some US officials, including members of Congress, the Pentagon has faced a shortage of precision-guided munitions. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth recently acknowledged that replenishing the expended munitions will take years. Washington has effectively suspended the delivery of certain weapons to foreign allies and partners.