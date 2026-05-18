Russia no longer looking for replacing Western products but introducing its own — PM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. Russia has moved from searching for replacements for the departed Western products to producing its own, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"We have moved from searching for replacements for the departed Western products to the active introduction of our own," he said at the Digitalization of Industrial Russia conference.

The platform of the conference traditionally brings together leading industry customers and developers, experts, and government representatives, everyone who makes a significant contribution to fulfilling the Russian President’s goal of strengthening technological independence from foreign software, the premier added.