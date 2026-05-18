Russia has completely switched to its own software in oil, gas sector — PM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. Russia has completely switched to using its own software in sectors such as electric power and oil and gas, while in construction and transportation, the share of domestic software exceeds 90%, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"In geological exploration, ecology, electric power, oil and gas, petrochemical and subsoil use industries, all the most important management and production processes are fully supported by domestic software," he said at the Digitalization of Industrial Russia conference.

"In aircraft, engine and shipbuilding, general and railway engineering, light industry, transport, logistics, trade, finance, construction and housing and communal services, this figure exceeds 90%," the premier added.