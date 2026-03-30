US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. A civilian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid was attacked by the United States and Israel at Mashhad airport in western Iran on March 28, the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic reported.

"The Civil Aviation Organization strongly condemns the US-Zionist (Israeli - TASS) attack on an Iranian civilian aircraft that was carrying medicines and medical equipment for Iran from other countries and landed at Mashhad airport," the Fars agency quoted a fragment of the statement.

The organization also called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit.