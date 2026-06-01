Air defenses destroy 33 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within 12-hour period

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within 12-hour period on Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on June 1, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk Regions and the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.