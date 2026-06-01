Trump accuses Democrats of obstructing Iran deal

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump accused Democratic Party representatives, as well as disloyal Republicans, of obstructing the Iran deal.

"Don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is much tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever," the US leader wrote in a post on his Truth Social page.

According to Trump, all Americans should "just sit back and relax" and trust his policies, after which everything "work out well in the end."