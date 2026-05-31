Gymnast Ilteriakova wins European Championship in hoop exercises

VARNA /Bulgaria/, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Sofia Ilteriakova won the individual hoop final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships. The tournament took place in Bulgaria.

Ilteriakova scored 29.900 points. Second place went to Belarusian Alina Gornosko (29.800), and third to Italian Sofia Raffaeli (29.500).

This is the Russian team’s second gold medal at the European Championships. Previously, junior Yana Zaikina won the ribbon event. The Russian national team also has two silver medals and one bronze.

The European Championships taking place in Varna from May 27 to 31 are the first major international competition for Russian gymnasts after a five-year pause where they are competing under the flag of their country.