Kiev takes path of nuclear terrorism by attacking plant infrastructure — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The attack against the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant evidences that Kiev openly embarks on the path of nuclear terrorism, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Kiev has openly taken the path of nuclear terrorism by making the purposeful attack against the core equipment of the Zaporozhye NPP," the diplomat said.

The whole world now faces the task to harness the nuclear terrorist as Kiev’s actions do not threaten only Russians and Ukrainians, Miroshnik added.