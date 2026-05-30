326 people detained in France during disorders after PSG victory

PARIS, May 31. /TASS/. France’s police detained 326 people during disorders sparked in several cities of the country after the victory of PSG Football Club in the UEFA Champions League, the Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing the Ministry of Interior.

The news outlet noted that 235 people were detained in the Paris agglomeration.

"Celebrations in several cities, including Paris, are accompanied with disorders, and interference of law enforcement authorities was required in this regard," the ministry said, cited by the newspaper.