NATO says drone that crashed in Romania was 'of Russian origin'

BRUSSELS, May 29. /TASS/. The drone that crashed in Romania was "of Russian origin," Reuters said, citing a spokesperson for NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

According to the spokesman, NATO is considering how to improve NATO countries’ defense against drones.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that an incident involving a UAV in Romania was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone. He recalled Ukrainian drones have previously entered the airspace of various countries and "most likely, this is the same situation." He stressed that Russia is ready to conduct an impartial investigation if the wreckage of the drone that crashed in Romania is handed over to it and its will be possible to say what happened only after such a probe. "No one can say for sure where a drone was manufactured before this aerial vehicle is examined by experts," Putin stressed, recalling that Moscow had handed over to Washington fragments of drones that tried to attack his residence, along with information about them.

Earlier, the Romanian defense ministry said that a drone crashed onto the roof of an apartment building in the city of Galati. Bucharest blamed the incident on Russia.