Russian wrestlers do country proud at European championship, rack up five golds — coach

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian men’s national freestyle wrestling squad is showing its mettle at the 2025 European Wrestling Championship, Khadzhimurat Gatsalov, the team’s head coach, told TASS on Thursday.

Russia has won five gold, two silver and one bronze medals so far at the championships, being held in Slovakia, .

"I believe that we could have done even better, as our guys both in the under-74 kilogram and under-86 kilogram [weight categories] were worthy of gold medals as well," Gatsalov said.

"Nevertheless, our team fought for every single point and every inch of the [wrestling] mat," the Russian national team’s head coach continued.

"They were ready to give it all to win, to win a medal for their team and their country. These are true patriots, with wills of steel," Gatsalov added.

Russia's gold medals were won by Zaur Uguev (under-61 kilogram weight category), Nachyn Mongush (under-57 kilogram weight category), Ibragim Ibragimov (under-65 kilogram), David Baev (under-70 kilogram) and Akhmed Usmanov (under-79 kilogram).

Two silver medals went to Magomed Kurbanov (under 97-kilogram) and Zaurbek Sidakov (under-74 kilogram) and taking the bronze was Aryan Tsiutryn in the under-57 kilogram weight category.

The 2025 European Wrestling Championship is being held in Bratislava, Slovakia from April 7-13. Russian wrestlers compete at the tournament under the flag of the United World Wrestling (UWW) federation.