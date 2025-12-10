Globalization promoted by West fades into obscurity, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Globalization promoted by Western countries is fading into obscurity, with fragmentation of the global economy being underway, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

"The globalization that the West, led by Washington, promoted especially after the Cold War, is now fading into obscurity, and instead of globalization, we have fragmentation of the global economy," the foreign minister said.

According to Lavrov, more and more countries are realizing that it is safer to rely on regional mechanisms. "In this regard, certainly, our emphasis in our latest foreign policy concept is on Eurasian security, on the Eurasian system of cooperation, on the formation of a greater Eurasian partnership in the economy, logistics, transport, and infrastructure in general, it fully corresponds to the trends that have emerged now, and for good reason," the top diplomat emphasized. "More and more countries are showing increasing interest in this Eurasian approach.".