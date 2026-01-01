Cyprus takes over six-month presidency of EU Council from Denmark

NICOSIA/BRUSSELS, January 1. /TASS/. On January 1, Cyprus assumes the presidency of the EU Council from Denmark for a six-month term. This is Cyprus' second time serving as the EU Council's presiding state. The island first held this position in the second half of 2012.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides noted previously that his country is assuming the EU Council presidency “against the backdrop of acute geopolitical upheaval and unpredictability.” Christodoulides promised that Cyprus would work to strengthen EU autonomy, which he described as "the necessary next step of our evolving European integration project." Christodoulides stated that "a more autonomous Union will demonstrate the necessary internal strength to cooperate with external partners whenever possible, while also acting independently when necessary."

The president outlined five interrelated goals: ensuring security and strengthening defense, increasing crisis preparedness, boosting competitiveness and openness to the world, promoting universal values, and creating a budget that would support a self-sufficient union.

Priorities

The president outlined Cyprus' key activities during its presidency: strengthening defense and security (including energy security), ensuring economic stability, managing migration flows effectively, strengthening digital sovereignty and regional interconnectivity, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Cyprus will also work to strengthen the rule of law, protect children, ensure internet safety, support gender equality, promote poverty reduction initiatives, and ensure affordable housing.

In terms of foreign policy, Cyprus intends to prioritize the EU's enlargement agenda and strengthen the European community's influence on global affairs. Particular attention will be given to Ukraine, Moldova, the Western Balkans, Turkey, the EU's southern and eastern neighbors, and the Gulf countries. Nicosia intends to prioritize the EU's partnerships with the US, the UK, and other like-minded global allies. “Strengthening transatlantic relations, as the corner stone of European security, and advancing further EU-NATO cooperation, will also remain a key priority,” Christodoulides noted.

As the presiding body of the EU Council, Cyprus will also strive to "ensure freedom of navigation and security across all maritime routes" and promote the implementation of the EU Maritime Security Strategy, including by expanding cooperation with partners in the Red Sea, Horn of Africa, the Persian Gulf, and the Indo-Pacific region.

Summit in Cyprus

Cyprus also places great importance on addressing water scarcity and fostering political and economic relations between the EU and Middle Eastern countries. Christodoulides announced that he had invited leaders from a number of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean countries to participate in an informal EU summit in Nicosia on April 23–24. During Cyprus's EU Council presidency, more than 260 events involving 30,000 guests from European countries will be held on the island.

On responsibilities of presiding country

The presiding country is responsible for preparing meetings of ambassadors and sectoral ministers from the 27 EU member states. Ambassadorial meetings are held in Brussels several times a week, while ministerial meetings are held once a month for each sector. The national presidency only partly sets the agenda for these meetings. The European Commission submits the main decisions to the ministers for approval. The presiding country is primarily responsible for organizing negotiations on the approval of these decisions in the EU Council.

In addition, the presiding state holds several informal ministerial meetings per month and one informal EU summit per presidency. These meetings typically occur in the capital city of the country presiding over the EU Council. No executive decisions are made at these meetings; however, they provide a forum for general discussion and the exchange of views on current issues.