Trump called Russia ‘invincible’ after May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow — NYT

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. "They look invincible," US President Donald Trump told his aides in May after seeing footage of the May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The publication also notes that, when assessing leverage for making deals, Trump has always believed that the advantage lies with the strongest.

Earlier Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had exchanged congratulations through their aides in honor of Victory Day.