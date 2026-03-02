Middle East on the brink of major war — Russian ambassador to Israel

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The entire Middle East teeters on the edge of a major conflict, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov warned during a morning broadcast on Rossiya-24 TV.

"Currently, the whole region is on the brink of a significant war - not just the Middle East," he stated. "In Lebanon, Israeli authorities have not ceased their operations. We are now in a situation where any pretext could be exploited or could pose a serious threat to Israel’s security." Viktorov’s comments came amid Israel’s recent military actions in Lebanon.

The ambassador emphasized Russia’s stance that hostilities must cease immediately and that the situation should be brought back under political and diplomatic control.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces General Staff announced the launch of an offensive against Hezbollah militias in Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 31 people have been killed and 149 wounded in the initial wave of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese territory.