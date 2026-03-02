US seeks to draw Middle Eastern countries into direct conflict with Iran — source

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The United States is trying to persuade leaders of Middle Eastern states to wage a direct war against Iran, an Iranian source familiar with the matter told TASS.

"The expansion of Iranian operations in the region and the reduction of US defensive capabilities under CENTCOM have triggered a new phase of psychological operations," the source said.

"The command was heavily criticized over the loss of several US fighter jets, an attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, and the expansion of Iranian military operations. At this stage, CENTCOM’s task is to persuade leaders of these countries to wage a direct war against Iran," he added.

The source also told TASS that the strike on the Hyatt Regency hotel in Riyadh was a US provocation. "CENTCOM’s mission is to sway public opinion in the region by targeting civilians in Arab countries, particularly in Saudi Arabia, and to place the blame on Iran. This has occurred in recent days through the use of electronic warfare and the strike on the Regency hotel," the source said. He noted that "the Americans have a long history of conducting such psychological operations, known as false flag operations." "So CENTCOM is launching a false flag operation," the source added.