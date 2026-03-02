Israel drops 2,500 munitions, hits 600 sites in Iran — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 2. /TASS/. Some 2,500 munitions have been used by the Israeli military to hit approximately 600 terrorist infrastructure sites in Iran during the ongoing Operation Roaring Lion, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The Israeli Air Force, acting on precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate and in cooperation with the Operations Directorate, has so far targeted over 600 terrorist infrastructure sites of the Iranian regime, including over 20 targets belonging to Iranian military leaders, more than 150 surface to surface ballistic missiles, and over 200 Iranian aerial defense systems," it said.

According to the IDF, it took several months to prepare the operation in coordination with the US military. By now, Israel has mobilized some 110,000 reservists.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.