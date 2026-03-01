At least 150 tankers drop anchor in Persian Gulf — agency

LONDON, March 1. /TASS/. At least 150 tankers dropped anchor in the open waters of the Persian Gulf beyond Strait of ·Hormuz, Reuters reported on Sunday citing shipping data.

According to the agency, the tankers are clustered in open waters off the coasts of major Gulf countries.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. However, former IRGC General Mohsen Rezaei told FT earlier on Sunday that the strait is open the passage of tankers "until further notice.".