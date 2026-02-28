Trump’s allegations on Iranian possible threat to US are 'absurd lies' — diplomat

DOHA, February 28. /TASS/. The Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed as "absurd lies" the statement previously made on behalf of US President Donald Trump that Iran posed a threat to the United States, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated on Saturday.

"It is an absolute lie that the people of Iran pose a direct threat to the United States," Baghaei said in an interview with Iran’s state television and radio broadcaster.

The United States and Israel have launched a combined military operation against Iran in the morning of February 28.

Among the major Iranian cities that were struck in the US-Israeli joint operation are the country’s capital of Tehran as well as Isfahan, Qom, Karaj and Kermanshah.

The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the Iranian Armed Forces’ elite unit) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation.

Numerous reports underway on Iranian missile, rocket and drone attacks against Israel. Various media outlets report that, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also subjected to attacks.