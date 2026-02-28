Missiles launched from Iran may carry warheads with fragmenting elements — IDF

TEL AVIV, February 28. /TASS/. Some of the missiles launched from Iran toward Israel may be equipped with warheads containing fragmenting elements, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service said.

"It is possible that parts of the launched missiles toward the State of Israel are capable of dispersing smaller munitions," the statement pointed out.

"The Home Front Command directives do not change," the army press service added, noting that in the event of an air raid alert, it is necessary to remain in a protected room and leave it only after receiving appropriate instructions from the authorities.