MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. EU countries have nothing to propose to promote a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and are seeking to take part in the talks merely to derail them, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said.

"I think that London and its allies are only simulating their readiness to take part in the talks," he said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "They are only doing this to make the negotiations more difficult and slow them down. And what are they going to propose? This notorious letter by [EU Foreign Policy Chief] Kaja Kallas, saying that Russia should reduce its armed forces, pay reparations, and surrender? They have nothing to propose."

However, in his words, the Europeans have the resources and opportunities to press Vladimir Zelensky "not to yield to the Americans and make him more stubborn."