MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Washington and Tel Aviv are groundlessly using allegations about Iran’s development of nuclear weapons to interfere in the country’s internal affairs and carry out strikes on its territory, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said on his Telegram channel.

"Little has changed over 46 years. Iran has not created a nuclear bomb, as this was not and is not part of its plans. Both Israel and the United States continue to use this ploy to brazenly interfere in Iran’s internal affairs, ranging from nurturing and encouraging foreign opposition to conducting countless military aggressions," he wrote.

Kosachev said that the United States had dismantled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, which had been endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution. He also recalled strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities that, according to him, the International Atomic Energy Agency had certified as compliant with obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.