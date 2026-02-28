US, Israel violate international law with their strikes on Iran — Russian mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, February 28. /TASS/. The actions of the US and Israel against Iran constitute a direct violation of international law, the Russian permanent mission to the UN said.

"The reckless actions of Washington and West Jerusalem against a sovereign state that is a member of the UN constitute a direct violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law. Such dangerous gambles are aimed at destroying peace, stability, and security throughout the Middle East region. We expect the UN Secretariat leadership to provide appropriate objective assessments," the statement noted.