Annual inflation in Russia down to 5.81% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia decelerated from 5.85% a week earlier to 5.81% from February 17 to 24, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation stood at 0.19% over the period from February 17 to 24, 2026 (eight days)," the ministry informed.

"Foods had the price increase by 0.13%, both fruits and vegetables and other foods: 0.13% for each of them. In the nonfood segment, the price dynamics was 0.14%; in the monitored services sector - 0.37%. Annual inflation was recorded at the level of 5.81%," the ministry added.