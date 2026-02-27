Kiev troops carry out one shelling attack on DPR in past day, civilian wounded

DONETSK, February 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces carried out one shelling attack on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, wounding one civilian, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"One shelling attack by Ukrainian armed groups was registered," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "One civilian was reported to have been wounded. No damage to houses and civilian infrastructure was reported."

The attack occurred in the Gorlovka area.