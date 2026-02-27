Mourning day declared in Smolensk Region for victims of Ukrainian attack

SMOLENSK, February 27. /TASS/. This Saturday has been marked as a day of mourning for those killed in the Kiev regime's terrorist attack on a civilian enterprise in the Smolensk Region, the municipal administration announced.

"This Saturday, February 28, has been declared a day of mourning in the Dorogobuzh district," the statement from the administration reads. The district head, Konstantin Serenkov, has signed the corresponding decree.

"All entertainment events in cultural institutions have been canceled for the day of mourning. The funerals of the deceased will also take place on this day," the administration reported.

On February 25, Ukrainian forces attacked the Dorogobuzh production facility with at least 30 explosive-laden drones, the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

The attack resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, with over ten more sustaining injuries of varying severity. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist act).