Afghanistan announces completion of military operation against Pakistan

DOHA, February 27. /TASS/. The Afghan Defense Ministry announced the conclusion of a military operation against the Pakistani armed forces that took place the previous evening.

"At midnight, on the orders of the chief of staff [of the armed forces], hostilities were ceased," the ministry said in a statement on its X page, emphasizing that the tasks set had been accomplished.

The statement noted that the operation was a response to "the violation of Afghanistan's territorial integrity and the deaths of women and children" resulting from the Pakistani military's actions. According to the ministry, at 8:00 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. GMT) on February 26, Afghan forces launched an offensive in the east and southeast along the Durand Line border with Pakistan, including the provinces of Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar, and Nuristan.

According to the Defense Ministry, during the four hours of fighting, Afghan forces managed to capture two Pakistani military bases and 19 posts. Four more border posts were abandoned by Pakistani servicemen. The ministry reported the deaths of 55 Pakistani troops, as well as the capture of several prisoners of war and equipment, including a tank and other light and heavy weapons.

The Afghan military also reported eight fatalities and 11 injuries among its fighters. In addition, 13 civilians were wounded in a Pakistani missile strike on a refugee camp in Nangarhar Province.

Fighting resumed on the Pakistani-Afghan border on February 26. Kabul stated that it was conducting a military operation in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Islamabad reported that more than 130 Afghan servicemen were killed and about 80 pieces of military equipment were destroyed during the Pakistani armed forces' actions.