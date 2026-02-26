Some 22 Afghan soldiers killed in fighting, with 40 casualties on Pakistani side

ISLAMABAD, February 26. /TASS/. At least 22 Afghan soldiers have been killed during clashes along the border with Pakistan, the Media Today website said, citing sources in the Afghan security forces.

According to the report, fighting along the border is ongoing, with the Pakistani army employing small arms, artillery, and strike drones.

Meanwhile, about 40 Pakistani soldiers have died in the clashes, TOLO News reported, citing Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. According to him, several Pakistani troops were also taken captive.

Earlier, the channel said that Afghan forces had destroyed at least 15 Pakistani border posts during an operation launched in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes.