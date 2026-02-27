Poland may keep Russian archaeologist in jail for several months — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The possibility that Russian archaeologist Alexander Butyagin may spend several months in pretrial detention in Poland is quite high, Russia’s Charge d'Affaires in Poland Andrey Ordash told TASS in an interview.

"Poland has no limits on the time spent in pretrial detention before the verdict is pronounced. There were numerous cases in the country when people spent more than two years in pretrial custody, often without a proper indictment," Ordash said. "Often, pretrial detention gets extended, because prosecutors hope that the suspect may plead guilty or give additional testimony."

"Therefore, it is quite possible that Butyagin will have to spend a few more months in pretrial custody," he added.

Alexander Burtyagin, who heads the North Black Sea region sector at the Ancient World department of the world-famous Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg and heads the museum’s Kerch expedition, was detained on December 4, when he was on his way from the Netherlands to the Balkans. According to the Polish media, he refused to make a statement to prosecutors. A court in Warsaw ruled to place him in custody. According to the Polish prosecutor’s office, which received an extradition request from Kiev for Butyagin, he could face up to ten years in prison in Ukraine.

In November 2024, Ukraine’s authorities brought charges in absentia against a Russian archaeologist for engaging in allegedly illegal excavations in Crimea. Although his name was not announced publicly, the Ukrainian media said that it was Butyagin.