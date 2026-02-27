Russian icebreakers help Finnish ships trapped in ice

HELSINKI, February 27. /TASS/. Russian icebreakers are helping several cargo vessels stuck in the ice in the Gulf of Finland and in Finland’s territorial waters, the Finnish transport infrastructure agency said.

The agency said that Finnish vessels "are getting assistance within the framework of international cooperation with Russian icebreakers," in accordance with routine practices of winter navigation.

Also, if requested, a Russian icebreaker may help a cargo ship in Finland’s territorial waters.