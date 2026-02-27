MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Mercenaries from English-speaking countries and Germany no longer want to fight for Ukraine, but the presence of Spanish-speaking ones is increasingly being noted, Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, told TASS.

"These are Spanish-speakers; we’re mainly noting them. I don’t see any English speakers or Germans particularly eager to fight, like at the beginning [of the special military operation]. Apparently, they’ve lost their desire," he said.

Earlier, former Security Service of Ukraine officer Vasily Prozorov also told TASS that a noticeable increase in the number of mercenaries from Latin American countries has been observed in the special military operation zone. According to him, if in 2022, mercenaries from European countries, as well as from the United States and Canada, were predominantly fighting on the side of Ukraine, then at present their number has significantly dropped.

Prozorov attributed this to two main reasons. The first is financial: in Ukraine, a mercenary can earn up to $3,000 per month, which is a significant sum for citizens of several Latin American countries. The second reason is the desire of some Latin Americans to gain combat experience, primarily in drone operations, in order to subsequently pass on these acquired skills to drug cartels.