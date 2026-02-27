Situation at Zaporozhye nuke plant under complete control — governor

MELITOPOL, February 27. /TASS/. The situation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is under complete control, and its safety remains a top priority, Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky said.

Earlier, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev reported that at 07:00 a.m. Moscow time (04:00 a.m. GMT), a local ceasefire was established in the area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. This allowed specialists to begin work on the restoration of the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant's open switchgear and the external power supply line of the Ferrosplavnaya-1 station, which were damaged on February 10 by fire from the Ukrainian armed forces.

"I would like to emphasize for the region’s residents: the situation is under complete control. The plant is receiving full power through the Dneprovskaya power line, and radiation level at the facility is normal, with indicators remaining within natural background levels. The safety of the Zaporozhye NPP has been and remains our absolute priority," Balitsky wrote on Telegram.

He emphasized that the start of restoration work is an important step toward strengthening the stability of the Zaporozhye NPP.

According to Likhachev, the agreement on the ceasefire regime was reached with the participation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, with the support of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian National Guard, and the Russian Foreign Ministry, under the auspices of Rosatom.

"On February 10, Ukrainian troops shelled and disabled the Ferrosplavnaya power line and the open switchgear of the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant, as well as the heat collector that provided heating to Energodar. While heating supplies were resumed quite swiftly — within a day, the resumption of power supplies via the damaged line in the current environment is impossible. Firstly, the damage caused by Ukrainian attack is significant, and secondly, it is an area that is vulnerable to gunfire," Likhachev said earlier.